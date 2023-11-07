WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters residing in the northernmost district of Wichita Falls have decided to have someone new represent them on the Wichita Falls City Council.

U.S. Air Force retiree Tom Taylor was elected to become District 5’s new representative on the Wichita Falls City Council, defeating incumbent City Councilor Steve Jackson, who has held the seat since he was first elected in 2018.

With all locations reporting, the unofficial poll numbers from the Wichita County Election Administrator’s office can be found below:

Tom Taylor — 567 votes (65.47%)

— 567 votes (65.47%) Steve Jackson (Incumbent) — 299 votes (34.53%)

This marks the second consecutive time Taylor and Jackson have faced off for the District 5 seat. Taylor first challenged Jackson in 2020 but was unsuccessful.

Taylor said he wants to be the voice of the people for District 5 and aims to improve the quality of life for Wichita Falls to move the city forward.

“We have to improve the overall quality of life for Wichita Falls,” said Taylor. “This is going to keep our young people here. This is going to bring new people to the city. More importantly, though, it’s going to bring industry and jobs and better-paying jobs.”

City Council District 5 is the northernmost district in Wichita Falls and includes all residences in Sheppard Air Force Base as well as most of the residences in the City View Independent School District.

Residents of Wichita Falls living in City Council District 3 and City Council District 4 also cast their ballots to decide who will represent them on the Wichita Falls City Council. Additionally, all residents of Wichita Falls voted for one of four candidates to be the next mayor of Wichita Falls.

Check back with Your Local Election Headquarters often to find the latest results from local elections across the area.