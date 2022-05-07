YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters living within the Olney Independent School District made their voices heard Saturday, May 7 at the ballot boxes, weighing in on a proposed bond to bring new athletic facilities to the district.

A majority of Olney ISD residents voted against the $6 million bond, choosing not to increase their property taxes and foregoing the new recreational facilities the bond would fund.

The proposed bond would increase property taxes for a home within Olney ISD valued at $100,000 by $98.23 annually.

