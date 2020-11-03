Olney residents to vote for hospital tax cap increase

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — For residents of the Olney Hamilton Hospital district, this will be the second consecutive year they will vote on the tax cap.

The current tax cap that was established 30 years ago, is $0.25 per $100 cap. That is worth about $0.15 right now. Hospital CEO Michael Huff said the cap would increase two cents every year over the next five years if it is voted for.

“They could go to help pay for the people who are needy and maybe don’t have insurance. They could help pay for new equipment, supplies for the patients. Those kinds of things,” Huff said.

In 2019, the hospital proposed raising the cap to $0.75, but more than 59% of voters decided against the increase.

The hospital is more than 110-years-old. According to officials, the hospital and two rural health clinics see over 15,500 patients over a five-county area.