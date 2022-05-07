CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in the City of Petrolia cast their ballot to elect several alderman to their city council on Saturday, May 7.

Three seats were up for grabs with three candidates in the race to become city councilors in Petrolia. The three candidates are:

Troy L. Inman

Charlie McManus

Anita K. Myatt

Voters were tasked to either vote for as few as none and as many as all three whom they’d like to see become alderman on Petrolia’s City Council.

Ultimately, Troy L. Inman received the most votes with 84, followed by Anita K. Myatt with 76 votes and Charlie McManus with 75 votes.

Also on the ballot for Petrolia residents was their selection for a new mayor of the city.

