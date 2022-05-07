WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Burkburnett have elected commissioners to their city council, representing Place 3 and Place 4.

Susan Mitchell was chosen to represent Place 3, receiving 686 votes, defeating opponents Ted Kwas and Liz Stiles.

The Place 3 Commissioner seat became open when current commissioner Mike Tugman announced his candidacy for Mayor.

Representing Place 4 on the council will be Michael Richter after receiving a majority 637 votes, defeating opponents Stephanie Humberd, 359 votes, and incumbent commissioner John Beard, 236 votes.

Beard served just one two-year term as Place 4 Commissioner.

Other items on the ballot for Burkburnett residents to consider was to approve bonds proposed to repair and restore several roads in the city.

The five proposed bonds total $10.6 million, and if all five pass, the tax increase on a home appraised at $100,000 would total over $141.

Burkburnett residents also voted on a new mayor in the Saturday, May 7 Special Election.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather and more, subscribe to our newsletter.