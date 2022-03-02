WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in one of the closest races in Wichita County – and some who never got the chance to vote because of a ballot issue – may get another chance.

Incumbent Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Judy Baker said she is in the process of filing for a special election, in essence, a revote.

Baker, who has held the office since 2011 in Electra, lost to challenger Randy Elliott by 11 votes.

However, some qualified early voters never got the chance to cast a vote because the race wasn’t on their ballots because of a mixup from census redistricting.

Baker said she is in the process of finding an attorney with election law experience to file her petition.

A district judge will then decide if a new election will be called.

Despite the close vote, she said she will not ask for a recount because the real issue is the voters who were left out of the first vote.