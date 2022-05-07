BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Seymour were tasked to decide whether or not do pass a school bond worth $29.5 million to build a new junior/senior high school in the Seymour Independent School District.

Ultimately, a majority of those living within Seymour ISD opted not to increase their property taxes and did not pass the bond, meaning no new schools will be built and the district will operate with its current infrastructure.

The proposed $29.5 million dollar bond would bring state-of-the-art technology and top-of-the-line athletic facilities to the district.

Seymour ISD officials said the current buildings have been well maintained and are not in a state of disrepair, however, they are aging and are no longer able to keep up with updating technology and modern educational needs.

The proposed bond would have increased the Interest and Sinking budget, or I&S, from $0.08 to $0.45 per $1,000 of home value.

For a home valued at $100,000, this would result in a total of $222 in additional taxes annually.

According to the bond proposition, residents of Seymour ISD over the age of 65 or disabled persons would be exempt from a property tax increase.

