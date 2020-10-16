Third day early voting numbers for Wichita County

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The numbers are in for the third day of early voting for Wichita County.

Here’s a look at how many people voted at various locations across the county.

A grand total of over 9,000 people have already been to the polls or sent mail ballots.

Burkburnett saw nearly 400 early votes Thursday.

Electra saw 88 voters and Iowa Park had over 300 turn out.

Wichita County received over 1,400 early votes for the third day of early voting.

The poll locations in Wichita Falls also saw a big turnout, with the Sikes Senter getting over 500 voters.

Wichita County officials said they’ve already received 3,034 mail in ballots.

We want to remind you again of the places you can go to put in your early vote.

The times also vary, depending on the polling location.

Some like the Commissioner 2 Building in Burkburnett or Commissioner Building 4 in Electra are open as early as 8 a.m.

The county courthouse in Wichita Falls is also open at 8 a.m.