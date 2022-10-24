THROCKMORTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the many state and local races set to be decided in the November 8 General Election.

In Throckmorton County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Throckmorton County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Throckmorton County, visit the Throckmorton County Election Webpage or call (940) 849-8825.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Throckmorton County below:

Throckmorton County Elections Office

Chestnut Street 117 West Chestnut Street

Throckmorton, Texas, 76483 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, Oct. 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.