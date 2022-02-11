WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bob Hampton has been serving as Wichita County Treasurer since 2004 but is retiring at the end of his term, giving way to a primary between two Republican contenders, Cara Smith and Stephen R. Jones.

Both Jones and Smith, newcomers, said they are the right fit for Wichita County Treasurer.

“The county treasurer’s office is the best use of my skills my education and my experience,” Smith said.

“I worked in Wichita County in the auditor’s office where I got to know a lot about how the government works, as far as the county government, and all the different offices and how things interact,” Jones said.

Jones obtained his Accounting degree at Cameron University.

From there he worked in the Wichita County Auditor’s Office.

He went on to teach Mathematics in Iowa Park for seven years and now teaches in Throckmorton.

Jones believes though he is not from Wichita County, he has called it home for 16 years and said whether that’s him or his opponent, the taxpayers deserve someone they can trust in that role.

“The biggest thing I would look at is how to make the role of investment officer more transparent because it is county’s money which means it is the taxpayers’ money and looking online on the county’s website the most recent treasurer’s report is from two year’s ago,” Jones said.

Smith received her Finance degree at Midwestern State University as well her Master’s in Business Administration.

Smith worked in a number of banking and government roles such as distributing eligibility for food stamps, TANF and Medicaid for six years for the state.

She now works as an office manager in Wichita Falls at Reliable Salvage.

Smith believes the voters deserve transparency and said she will give them just that if elected.

“I just want to be able to have the taxpayer come into my office and know exactly how their taxes are being used,” Smith said.

Both Smith and Jones urge voters to head to the polls and choose them to be the next Wichita County Treasurer.