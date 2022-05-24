ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Archer County decided who would be on the ballot for Precinct 2’s Commissioner in the November General Elections.

Darin Wolf has been elected by Clay County to serve as the Archer County Commissioner for Precinct 2, securing a majority of voters and defeating his opponent Kurt Wolf.

In the March 1 Primary Elections, Darin Wolf received the most votes with 315, followed by Kurt Wolf with 205.

A third candidate, Mike Wadsworth, received 113 votes, meaning neither Darin Wolf nor Kurt Wolf secured an outright majority.

In fact, Darin Wolf needed just two more votes in the March 1 Primary to secure a majority, however since neither candidate did, a runoff was required.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather and more, subscribe to our newsletter.