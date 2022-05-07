ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Holliday have chosen who will represent Place 2 and Place 4 on the Holliday City Council.

Place 2 incumbent Sandra Morris announced she would depart from city council due to a move outside of Holliday city limits, as first reported by the Archer County News.

Morris was on the ballot for May 7 seeking her first successful reelection campaign after narrowly winning the seat on the council in 2020.

As fate would have it, her opponent in 2022, Sharon Long, happened to be one of Morris’ opponents in 2020.

Due to Morris’ impending departure from the council, Sharon Long is the apparent winner of the Place 2 seat on the Holliday City Council.

Incumbent councilor and current Mayor Pro-Tem of Holliday Kevin Nichols defeated opponent Donald Lewis to secure another term as Holliday City Councilor for Place 4.

Also on the ballot for Holliday residents, incumbent mayor of Holliday Allen Moore, who has served in that role for nearly two decades, will continue to do so after running unopposed in the May 7 election.

