MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in the City of Nocona were tasked with selecting three candidates to become members of their City Council on Saturday, May 7.

Nocona residents had the option of selecting as few as none and as many as three names on their ballots to become city councilors.

Candidates on the ballot were:

J. Kevin Kirkpatrick

Christopher Nunneley

Yesika Rodriguez

Taylor Ross

Ultimately, Christopher Nunneley and Taylor Ross tied both receiving 140 votes, followed by Yesika Rodriguez with 123 votes.

