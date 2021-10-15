WF City Council District 1 candidate profile: incumbent Michael Smith and challenger Carol Murray

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting kicks off next week and District 1 is up for grabs on the Wichita Falls City Council.

Longtime Councilor Michael Smith said he is running for his final term against local business owner Carol Murray.

Helping small businesses, assisting with the city’s budget and being a voice for the citizens is what made Murray throw her hat in the race for District 1 City Councilor.

“I feel like there’s a lot of citizens out there that don’t really, they don’t feel like they have a voice. And so they need somebody at a grassroots level to help them have a voice at the city level,” Murray said.

Incumbent Councilor Michael Smith first ran for the District 1 seat in 2007. After reaching his term limit, he ran for At Large and hit the 10 year limit. He left the council and rejoined in 2019 and now he is running for his final election.

“I still have some energy left and there’s some projects I’m really still interested in seeing completed. The trail, the new convention hotel,” Smith said.

Both candidates say revitalizing neighborhoods in District 1 is a big part of their plans as well.

“Kind of bring back some of those areas that have kind of fallen into disrepair. We just wanna make sure those neighborhoods really inviting, viable so that the residents can really be proud of where they live,” Smith said.

“Also wanna help the people with that as well because some people really don’t have the means to do things like cut the grass, those sort of things. And, I know that the city currently has a budget line item available to do that,” Murray said.

With experience in owning businesses, marketing and taxes, and serving on several nonprofit boards, Murray says she can do wonders for District 1.

“I would welcome the opportunity to bring successful small business to local government. I feel like I have the passion and the desire to do that and to be an advocate for the citizens,” Murray said.

Smith said communicating with citizens has been key to his 12 years on the council. He hopes to continue doing with while enjoying his time serving the community.

“Experience, empathy, truthfulness, I’m always gonna tell it like it is. I’m ready to serve but if I’m not elected, that’s ok too,” Smith said.

A seasoned vet and a local newcomer both working to earn your vote.

Early voting begins on Monday.