WF election officials still counting mail-in ballots; may be next week until residents see results

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents are still waiting for final election results in Wichita County because county officials are still counting mail-in ballots at this hour.

Officials may not even release results until next week.

The county was delayed in sending out ballots because of the special election for senate district 30.

That has caused a delay in receiving and counting ballots as well.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum said there are about 5,000 ballots that are currently being processed but there are new ballots arriving as well.

“We’ve moved a few people out of other positions to help out over there,” Gossom said. “We’re trying to get it done, but people can only do that so many hours a day. So they’re gonna do it.”

Election officials also lost a day to open ballots because of the ice storm last week.

“We can’t just say, ‘Oh take these 100 ballots and go to your office and do this.’ The clerk’s got to keep control of those ballots. We’ve kept that all on this floor,” Gossum said. “We want to maintain that ballot security.”

Election officials said that they have had to hand copy some ballots because of faded barcodes and other issues, making the process more tedious.

Each ballot must be verified by a democratic and republican official.

Gossom also said votes will be canvassed on Nov. 16.

The main race affected by these ballots is the WFISD school bond.