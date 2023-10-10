TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — With Election Day just around the corner across the country, several Texoma community members will have a chance to make their voices heard on issues impacting the cities in which they live.

Election Day will take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at polling locations across Texoma. Ahead of Election Day, early voting will begin on Monday, October 23, 2023, and continue until Friday, November 3, 2023. The last day for residents to register to vote is Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Several issues are on the November 7 ballots for Texomans to consider, from state-wide amendments to local leaders and bond proposals.

Proposed Amendments to Texas Constitution

All voters in Texas who head to the polls on November 7, 2023, will have the chance to vote for or against 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Proposition 1 would establish a constitutional right for people and businesses to farm, ranch, produce timber, or manage wildlife on property they own or lease.

would increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges. Proposition 14 directs up to $1 billion from the current budget surplus and other sources to create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a dedicated pool of money to buy land for the creation and improvement of state parks.

In addition to the links to videos explaining each proposed amendment that can be found above, the League of Women Voters has released a Voter’s Guide giving a detailed explanation of each proposed amendment, along with arguments for and against each proposed amendment.

Wichita Falls Mayor and City Council

After reaching the three-term limit, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana is no longer eligible for reelection, meaning his time as the mayor of Wichita Falls will end when his term expires on December 31, 2023.

Four Wichita Falls residents have announced their candidacy to become the next mayor of Wichita Falls following the expiration of Santellana’s term:

In addition, three districts in Wichita Falls will be electing a representative to sit on the Wichita Falls City Council, with two incumbents hoping to maintain their seats:

District 3 — Jeff Browning (incumbent) and Cathy Dodson

— Jeff Browning (incumbent) and Cathy Dodson District 4 — Mike Battaglino, Samuel Pak, and Kevin Hunter

— Mike Battaglino, Samuel Pak, and Kevin Hunter District 5 — Steve Jackson (incumbent) and Tom Taylor

Archer County voters living in the city of Holliday will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not to legalize the sale of malt beverages and wine for off-site consumption.

Voters in Montague County as well as some voters in Clay and Jack Counties will decide on whether or not a bond should be issued for the Bowie Independent School District.

The $65.8 million bond is being requested for the construction, acquisition, renovation, expansion, improvement, and equipment of school buildings in the district, including (a) construction of a new intermediate school, renovation and additions to Bowie Junior High, additions to Bowie High School and Bowie Elementary School, and (b) district-wide security and site improvements.

The trustees of the Nocona Independent School District are presenting Montague County voters to consider a bond proposal to update the district’s facilities.

The Nocona ISD bond is a $19 million proposal for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, modernizing, acquiring, and equipping school facilities and any necessary or related removal of existing facilities.

Voters in Archer and Young Counties will have the opportunity to decide on a bond proposal for the Olney-Hamilton Hospital District.

Proposition A is a $33 million bond proposal that will allow for purchasing, constructing, acquiring, renovating, and equipping of district buildings and making other improvements to district facilities in the Olney-Hamilton Hospital District.

