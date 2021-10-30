Where to vote in Texoma on election day

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 General Election happens Tuesday, November 2. We’ve compiled a list of all the voting locations that will be open on election day.
On the ballots will be Texas Constitutional Amendments, Wichita Falls City Council seats, Bowie Mayor, Bowie City Council seats and a Vernon ISD bond.
WICHITA COUNTY
Martin Luther King Center
1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls
Texas Highway Department
1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls
Church at Sheppard
2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls
Commissioner Precinct 2 Building
102 West College, Burkburnett
Iowa Park Substation
400 North Wall, Iowa Park
Mercy Church
3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls
Region IX Education Center
301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls
Faith Lodge #1158
3503 Kemp Avenue, Wichita Falls
10 & Broad Church of Christ
1319 10th Street
Commissioner Precinct 4 Building
2023 State Highway 25 N, Electra
All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow this link to see a sample ballot.
MONTAGUE COUNTY
Montague County Annex Community Room
11339 State Highway 59 N, Montague
Nocona Community Center
807 W Highway 82, Nocona
Saint Jo Civic Center
101 E Boggess St, Saint Jo
Bowie Bible Baptist
1400 Highway 59 N, Bowie
Ringgold Fire Hall
17832 N Highway 81, Ringgold
Bowie Public Library
301 Walnut St, Bowie
Tales ‘n’ Trails
1522 E Highway 82, Nocona
Forestburg Community Center
16617 FM 455, Forestburg
Sunset City Hall
119 FM 1749, Sunset
Valley View Baptist
6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort
All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For any questions, contact the Montage County Election’s Administrator’s office at (940) 894-2540.
VERNON ISD BOND
Wilbarger Auditorium
2100 Yamparika St, Vernon
Wilbarger County Courtroom
1700 Wilbarger St, Room 12, Vernon
Vernon Housing Authority
1111 Ross St, Vernon
Calvary Baptist Family Life Center
2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon
All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the Notice of the School Bond, click here.