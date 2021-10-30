Where to vote in Texoma on election day

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 General Election happens Tuesday, November 2. We’ve compiled a list of all the voting locations that will be open on election day.

On the ballots will be Texas Constitutional Amendments, Wichita Falls City Council seats, Bowie Mayor, Bowie City Council seats and a Vernon ISD bond.

WICHITA COUNTY

Martin Luther King Center

1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls Texas Highway Department

1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls Church at Sheppard

2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls Commissioner Precinct 2 Building

102 West College, Burkburnett Iowa Park Substation

400 North Wall, Iowa Park Mercy Church

3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls Region IX Education Center

301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls Faith Lodge #1158

3503 Kemp Avenue, Wichita Falls 10 & Broad Church of Christ

1319 10th Street Commissioner Precinct 4 Building

2023 State Highway 25 N, Electra

All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow this link to see a sample ballot.

MONTAGUE COUNTY

Montague County Annex Community Room

11339 State Highway 59 N, Montague Nocona Community Center

807 W Highway 82, Nocona Saint Jo Civic Center

101 E Boggess St, Saint Jo Bowie Bible Baptist

1400 Highway 59 N, Bowie Ringgold Fire Hall

17832 N Highway 81, Ringgold Bowie Public Library

301 Walnut St, Bowie Tales ‘n’ Trails

1522 E Highway 82, Nocona Forestburg Community Center

16617 FM 455, Forestburg Sunset City Hall

119 FM 1749, Sunset Valley View Baptist

6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort

All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For any questions, contact the Montage County Election’s Administrator’s office at (940) 894-2540.

VERNON ISD BOND

Wilbarger Auditorium

2100 Yamparika St, Vernon Wilbarger County Courtroom

1700 Wilbarger St, Room 12, Vernon Vernon Housing Authority

1111 Ross St, Vernon Calvary Baptist Family Life Center

2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon

All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the Notice of the School Bond, click here.