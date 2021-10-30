Where to vote in Texoma on election day

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 General Election happens Tuesday, November 2. We’ve compiled a list of all the voting locations that will be open on election day.

On the ballots will be Texas Constitutional Amendments, Wichita Falls City Council seats, Bowie Mayor, Bowie City Council seats and a Vernon ISD bond.

WICHITA COUNTY

Martin Luther King Center
1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls

Texas Highway Department
1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls

Church at Sheppard
2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls

Commissioner Precinct 2 Building
102 West College, Burkburnett

Iowa Park Substation
400 North Wall, Iowa Park

Mercy Church
3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls

Region IX Education Center
301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls

Faith Lodge #1158
3503 Kemp Avenue, Wichita Falls

10 & Broad Church of Christ
1319 10th Street

Commissioner Precinct 4 Building
2023 State Highway 25 N, Electra

All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow this link to see a sample ballot.

MONTAGUE COUNTY

Montague County Annex Community Room
11339 State Highway 59 N, Montague

Nocona Community Center
807 W Highway 82, Nocona

Saint Jo Civic Center
101 E Boggess St, Saint Jo

Bowie Bible Baptist
1400 Highway 59 N, Bowie

Ringgold Fire Hall
17832 N Highway 81, Ringgold

Bowie Public Library
301 Walnut St, Bowie

Tales ‘n’ Trails
1522 E Highway 82, Nocona

Forestburg Community Center
16617 FM 455, Forestburg

Sunset City Hall
119 FM 1749, Sunset

Valley View Baptist
6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort

All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For any questions, contact the Montage County Election’s Administrator’s office at (940) 894-2540.

VERNON ISD BOND

Wilbarger Auditorium
2100 Yamparika St, Vernon

Wilbarger County Courtroom
1700 Wilbarger St, Room 12, Vernon

Vernon Housing Authority
1111 Ross St, Vernon

Calvary Baptist Family Life Center
2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon

All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the Notice of the School Bond, click here.

