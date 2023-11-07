WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With the Wichita County mayoral race and multiple district seats on the line, many are looking to vote this Election Day.

The fall 2023 Election Day falls on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

We will keep you updated throughout the day and especially as the polls close on Election Day in Texoma.

There are several places throughout the county you can go to in order to cast your vote:

MARTIN LUTHER KING CENTER 1100 SMITH WICHITA FALLS, TX 76301 FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH AT SHEPPARD 2101 PUCKETT RD WICHITA FALLS, TX 76306 MERCY CHURCH 3101 MCNIEL WICHITA FALLS, TX 76309 TEXAS HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT 1601 SOUTHWEST PKWY WICHITA FALLS, TX 76302 REGION 9 EDUCATION CENTER 301 LOOP 11 WICHITA FALLS, TX 76306 FAITH LODGE #1158 3503 KEMP BLVD WICHITA FALLS, TX 76308 TENTH & BROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST 1319 10TH ST WICHITA FALLS, TX 76301 COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2 BUILDING 102 W. COLLEGE BURKBURNETT, TX 76354 WICHITA COUNTY TAX OFFICE SUBSTATION 400 N WALL IOWA PARK, TX 76367 COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4 BUILDING 2023 SH 25 N. ELECTRA, TX 76360

Early voting ended on Friday, November 3, and over 6,000 people voted. The results of early voting are usually the first to get posted, so keep an eye on our page just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

You can find sample ballots of the races in Wichita County here. The Wichita County website also has an elections page with the current election information.