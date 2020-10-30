Wichita Co. early voting locations to close soon

WICHITA COUNTY(KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re still trying to get your early vote in, you have a little less than an hour left in some polling places.

In Wichita Falls, you can go to Home Zone Furniture, Sikes Senter Mall or the Wichita County courthouse.

Home Zone will close their polls at 9 p.m..

Sikes Senter Mall had some of their machines down Friday morning, Oct. 30, but they are now back up and running. They close at 7 p.m.

There are also locations in Burkburnett and Iowa Park.

The polling location in Electra is closed.

The polling locations in Burkburnett and Iowa Park also close at 7 p.m.