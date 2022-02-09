WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With the state’s Primary election less than a month away, local candidates are doing all they can to speak with potential voters.

In fact, many of the candidates running for seats in Wichita County have much to consider following a candidate forum Wednesday evening.

Nine of the ten candidates on the ballot in the upcoming March election took to the community for another opportunity to share the kind of candidate they’d be for Wichita County if elected.

“The most crucial role as a Justice of the Peace is being impartial, fair, just; you have to not make rash decisions,” Judy Baker, candidate for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, said.

“The County Treasurer also acts as a liaison between the County and the financial institution,” Cara smith, candidate for County Treasurer, said. “The person in this office should be trustworthy, knowledgeable and, most importantly, unbiased.”

Several voters turned out to hear from the candidates for the offices of County Judge, County Treasurer, District Clerk, County Commissioner, Precinct 2 and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 – all roles that go hand-in-hand to make a county run efficiently.

“It’s not going to be anything new for me to spread out my time with the Justice of the Peace if I’m elected,” Randy Elliot, candidate for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, said. “To be on call and be available for the law enforcement, I know how quickly they need you to be there.”

“If something is required by law, but it’s not serving constituents, we can get that information to our legislative partners, to legislators around the state and help them fix it,” Jim Johnson, candidate for Wichita County Judge, said.

Candidates were questioned on topics such as critical issues facing the county and how they’d go about fixing it once elected.

“When someone comes into our office, they need help, they need assistance,” Leslee Mannon, candidate for District Clerk, said. “Sometimes they don’t have any idea what they’re even doing up there, they just need some guidance, so I think customer service is a huge aspect for that office.”

Among the most discussed subject was managing the county budget.

“Spending other people’s money when you’ve never had to spend your own, making a pay roll, staying on budget and working tirelessly for your employees should be a deal breaker if you’re considering working for someone else,” Rick Hatcher, candidate for Wichita County Judge, said.

“As a commissioner, you have to be able to maintain your own budget, you have to be able to maintain your spending, and that’s what I’ve come into the office and done,” Commissioner Mickey Fincannon, Precinct 2 Commissioner Incumbent, said. “There has to be some accountability held for the people in the office, and I’m trying to be transparent and clear and make that happen.”

“I think we need to plan ahead, we need to cut what we can cut and get skinny-skinny,” Lee Harvey, Precinct 2 Commissioner candidate, said. “Still do our jobs, but plan for limited resources in the future.”

“I hope tonight’s forum answered your questions,” Patti Flores, candidate for District Clerk, said. “If not, I have an open door policy; please come into my office.”

All the candidates are aiming to do all they can in hopes of serving Wichita County.

The only candidate who did not attend the forum was the other Republican candidate for County Treasurer, Stephen Jones.