WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With polling locations now closed across the country on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the results of early voting for key races impacting residents of Wichita Falls are now in.

The office of the Wichita County Election Administrator has released the unofficial results from early voting in Wichita County, which was held between Monday, October 23, and Friday, November 3, 2023.

The unofficial early voting results for the four races impacting Wichita Falls residents can be found below:

Mayor of Wichita Falls

Tim Short — 3,415 votes (65.4%)

— 3,415 votes (65.4%) Carol Murray — 935 votes (17.91%)

— 935 votes (17.91%) Beverly Taylor Ellis — 500 votes (9.57%)

— 500 votes (9.57%) Scott Poenitzsch — 372 votes (7.12%)

City Council District 3

Jeff Browning (Incumbent) — 935 votes (71.92%)

— 935 votes (71.92%) Cathy Dodson — 365 votes (28.08%)

City Council District 4

Mike Battaglino — 962 votes (58.77%)

— 962 votes (58.77%) Samuel Pak — 404 votes (24.68%)

— 404 votes (24.68%) Kevin Hunter — 271 votes (16.55%)

City Council District 5

Tom Taylor — 298 votes (69.46%)

— 298 votes (69.46%) Steve Jackson (Incumbent) — 131 votes (30.54%)

Early voting turnout numbers

According to the Wichita County website, 6,551 registered voters showed up at polling locations to cast their ballots early, with over 1,200 voters turning out on Friday, November 3, 2023, the final day of early voting.

Statistics for early voting turnout can be found below. All information below is provided by the Wichita County Election Administrator’s office.

Early voting turnout by location

Wichita County Courthouse — 618 voters

— 618 voters Sikes Senter Mall — 2,179 voters

— 2,179 voters The Home Depot — 2,495 voters

— 2,495 voters Precinct 2 Building (Burkburnett) — 667 voters

— 667 voters Tax Office Substation (Iowa Park) — 472 voters

— 472 voters Precinct 4 Building (Electra) — 120 voters

Early voting turnout by day