WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After a messy March 1 Primary, a lawsuit filed by the incumbent, and a judge ordering a new election, we now finally know who will serve as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 in Wichita County.

Incumbent Judy Baker, who has held the office since 2011, defeated her challenger Randy Elliott, securing another successful reelection bid.

The road to a result in this race has had several twists and turns and caused months of uncertainty, dating all the way back to February 2022.

An issue was discovered during early voting ahead of the March 1 Primary where some voters were not given the option to cast a vote for the Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 race even though they should have.

The issue was corrected for the second week of early voting, however anyone who cast their ballot in the first week of early voting were not given the opportunity to vote in this particular race.

Baker filed a lawsuit contesting the results, which showed Elliott to be the winner of the March 1 Primary.

Baker said Elliott won by only 14 votes and there were at least 20 early voters whose ballots did not have the race listed, which means had they voted the results could have been different.

97th District Judge Jack McGaughey ordered the new election in this race, ruling the outcome could not be determined, voiding the results of the March 1 Primary.

