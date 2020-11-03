Wichita County officials prepare for large election day participation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 33,000 citizens have already cast their vote in Wichita County.

Ahead of election day, county officials are frantically getting polling locations and ballots ready for the influx of voters.

Wichita County voters will have more than 20 places to vote. While it sounds like a lot of work for county officials, they say that they are ready for the big day.

As election day draws near, county officials have been preparing for long lines and big crowds on November 3.

With early voting drawing big crowds as well, county officials said they have enough hands on deck to make sure all votes are counted.

“That’s what’s going on all over the county is people are going through and checking and getting their equipment in place, getting ready because 7 o’clock tomorrow morning comes early and they’ll actually be there probably about 6,” Wichita County judge Woody Gossom said.

With Texas reporting almost 10 million early voters and Wichita County seeing record numbers for early voting, Gossom and MSU political science professor Dr. Steve Garrison said there could be a big turnout on election day.

“We’re seeing higher rates especially in Texas of things like young people voting, certain ethnic groups and so on. So it’s suggested that we’re going see overall higher turnout and things of that nature but that’s all dependent on what we see tomorrow. If everybody’s already voted, everybody’s already voted,” Garrison said.

Gossom said mail-in ballots are currently being verified and electronic ballots should be posted soon after polls close. Garrison thinks the winners of national races will be known soon after polls close.

“We’ve been counting votes for weeks now in some of these states. So I imagine we’re going to have a much clearer picture of who the next president will be by the end of the night. May not be decided but I think we’re gonna have at least an inclination,” Garrison said.

For those who are planning to vote on election day, Gossom advises them to be ready for a long wait.

“Be patient and understanding. If you don’t like the way it’s run, be a worker next time,” Gossom said.

For polling locations, times and all your election needs, click here.