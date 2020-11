WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mickey Fincannon won the seat for Wichita County commissioner Precinct 2 and is reportedly scheduled to be sworn in on Nov. 16.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said Fincannon can be sworn on that day because votes would be canvassed on that day. Gossom also said Fincannon can choose another day to be sworn in as well.

The race was to finish the unexpired term of write-in candidate Lee Harvey who resigned last December to run for the 13th Congressional district seat.