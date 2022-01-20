Wichita Falls Joint Town Hall to be held with Sen. Charles Perry, Drew Springer and Rep. James Frank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state primary is less than two months away, and Senators Charles Perry and Drew Springer, along with Representative James Frank will be in town next week for a joint town hall.

The trio will be here Tuesday, January 25, at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU on Eureka Circle from 2 until 3:15 p.m.

As a reminder, the last day to register to vote is January 31. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is February 18.

Early voting runs from February 14 through the 25.

The state’s primary election is March 1.