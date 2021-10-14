Wichita Falls paralegal announces run for County Judge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A lifelong resident of Wichita Falls and granddaughter of the late James A. Williams Sr., Janaye Williams has announced her candidacy for Wichita County Judge on the Democrat ticket.

Janaye Williams is a paralegal for the Law Office of Kathleen Brown, who is currently running for Congress.

Williams said working as a paralegal for the past 6 years has taught her the hands-on experience she needs to be successful as County Judge.

“Once Judge Gossom announced that he would be retiring at the end of his term, I knew it was time for me to run,” Williams said. “I’ve seen so much change in Wichita County, and I know it’s time for me to be a part of that change and growth. I am for the people, and I am for change. I have always had a passion to help others and break chains that no one expected me to, and I expect to break this one as well.”

