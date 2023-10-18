WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming election, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots for the many state and local races set to be decided in the election that will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

In Wilbarger County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Wilbarger County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Wilbarger County, visit the Wilbarger County Election Webpage or call (940) 552-5486.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting below:

2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon, Texas, 76384

Monday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, Oct. 29 — Closed

— Closed Monday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

