WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the many state and local races set to be decided in the November 8 General Election.

In Wilbarger County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Wilbarger County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Wilbarger County, visit the Wilbarger County Election Webpage or call (940) 552-5486.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Clay County below:

Wilbarger County Auditorium

Yamparika Street 2100 Yamparika Street

Vernon, Texas, 76384 Monday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, Oct. 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.