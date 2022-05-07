ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Windthorst had a simple decision to make when they cast their ballots for alderman on Saturday, May 7.

Incumbent Place 2 alderman James Roffan ran unopposed, maintaining his place on the Windthorst City Council.

Windthorst residents were also tasked with electing a mayor on Saturday’s ballot.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather and more, subscribe to our newsletter.