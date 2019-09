The Zavala Latin Festival is a free event taking place October 5, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Event will be held at the Bud Daniels Park on at 9th and Ohio.

There will be contests, food, drinks, music, and fun for the entire family.

You get a chance to immerse yourself in all things Latin! You can see the culture, eat your weight in delicious food and dance the night away at this vibrant event.

