Zombie Skittles offer a frightful flavor this Halloween

ILLINOIS (KFDX/KJTL) — Skittles will offer customers a trick hiding in their treats this Halloween. The limited-edition candy “Zombie Skittles” will be available this fall.

Each package includes a mix of six flavors.

Five the flavors are standard fruity flavors with Halloween-themed names such as, “Boogeyman Blackberry” and “Blood Red Berry,” but the sixth flavor is called “Rotten Zombie.”

The candy maker describes it as an “utterly disgusting taste experience.”

Customers will not be able to tell which candy is “Rotten Zombie” flavor because it will be hidden with the other flavors.

The company promises the taste will, “elicit strong reactions from anyone and everyone daring enough to try it.”