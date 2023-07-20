WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for College Coach of the Year goes to Midwestern State University Track and Field Coach Kelsey Bruce!

In Bruce’s second season as head coach, the Mustangs track and field team finished in the upper half at the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Championships.

MSU piled up a program-high 43 points against a league featuring multiple national powerhouse programs.

The Mustangs set a combined 15 program records between the indoor and outdoor seasons which included NCAA provisional qualifying times in the 4×400-meter relay during the outdoor campaign.

Other nominees for 2023 College Coach of the Year:

Michael Meachum – Midwestern State University Men’s Soccer

The sixth-year head coach guided his team through regular season adversity and the injury bug. The Mustangs played to a modest 10-5-2 record, but they showed up when it counted the most.

MSU knocked off rival West Texas A&M on the road in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament, then survived Dallas Baptist in penalty kicks. Midwestern State claiming its third Lone Star Conference postseason title in the last four years.

The Mustangs earned their ninth consecutive NCAA postseason appearance, racking up another playoff win by taking down Biola in the opening round.

MSU finished the season ranked 18th in the United Soccer Coaches’ Final Poll.

Jeff Ray – Midwestern State University Men’s Golf

In his 17th year as the Mustangs’ head coach, Ray led the men’s golf team to seven top-three finishes, including the stroke play title at the Lone Star Conference Championships.

The Mustangs advanced to the NCAA postseason for a 13th straight year, finishing 18th in the NCAA DII South Central Regional. With just one senior on the roster, Ray led the women’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the LSC tournament, the program’s best result since 2019.

