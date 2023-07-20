WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for College Female Athlete of the Year goes to Vernon College softball player Jenna Fabela!

Jenna Fabela – Vernon College Softball

A freshman on the Lady Chaps softball team, Fabela was an everyday starter. She played 3rd base and batted in the heart of the lineup. Fabela led the team in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 57 and slugging percentage at .748. Her .415 batting average and .497 on-base percentage were both top five on the team.

Other nominees for 2023 College Female Athlete of the Year:

Dyamon Griggs – Midwestern State University Women’s Basketball

Playing in all 28 games for the Mustangs women’s basketball team, Griggs averaged over 12 points and eight rebounds per game. After getting her bearings in the first month, the freshman from Waco came on strong in the 2nd half. Her season high was 26 points, on three different occasions, and she recorded a team-high 10 double-doubles. Griggs was named to the all-Lone Star Conference third team.

Jaylen Hogue – Midwestern State University Track and Field

A senior on the Mustangs track and field squad, Hogue currently holds five program records, four of which she set in the last year. During the indoor season, Hogue posted a time under 25 seconds in the 200m. On the outdoor track, she raced the 100m in 12.13 seconds. Her 400m times are identical both indoors and outdoors: 57.13 seconds. Hogue is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in MSU history.