WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for College Male Athlete of the Year goes to Midwestern State University Soccer player Mere Escobar!

As a junior, Escobar became the sixth player in MSU men’s soccer program history to earn all-America Honors from both the United Soccer Coaches and the DII Conference Commissioners Association. Escobar scored 11 goals and dished out six assists, leading the Mustangs to a ninth-straight NCAA postseason appearance. Escobar often comes in clutch, with four game-winning goals, which helped earn him Lone Star Conference Midfielder of the Year.

Other nominees for 2023 College Male Athlete of the Year:

Garrett Leek – Midwestern State University Men’s Golf

For the third straight year, Leek earned all-region honors. He led the Mustangs with a 71.5 stroke average and won his fifth career individual title by winning the Hot Dirt Desert Shootout in Scottsdale, Arizona. Leek placed second in the Lone Star Conference Championships.

He finished his illustrious career with exactly 500 birdies and 18 eagles, both program records.

His career scoring average of 72.05 ranks second in program history.

Zak Skinner – Vernon College Baseball

The Chaparrals catcher put together arguably the best season in program history by a player at his position. Defensively, Skinner was a pitcher’s best friend, throwing out 13 would-be base stealers. At the plate, Skinner led the Chaps in several categories. His impressive .447 batting average was the result of 85 hits, including 33 for extra bases, 10 clearing the fence.

Hitting from the three-hole, he also led the Chaps with 57 runs scored and 61 runs batted in.

For his efforts, Skinner became just the sixth player in program history to earn all-American honors.

