WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Large School Coach of the Year goes to Wichita Falls High School Football Coach Grant Freeman!

The Coyotes took advantage of UIL reclassification, dropping down to class 4A and finally picking on teams their own size. Freeman led Old High to a 9-5 record, more wins than the previous two seasons combined and the program’s highest win total since 2007. Under Freeman’s guidance, Old High advanced four rounds deep in the playoffs, all the way to the State Quarterfinals. It was the programs longest playoff run since 2013. The Coyotes were the last WFISD football team still standing in the postseason.

Other nominees for Large School Coach of the Year:

Tracy Tadlock – Burkburnett Softball

The Lady Bulldogs took local softball fans on quite the journey this Spring as Burkburnett embarked on its deepest playoff run in a decade. Tadlock led the program to a 35-win season, reaching the regional final with a team comprised mostly of underclassmen. The Lady Bulldogs were the last Texoma softball team still standing in the postseason.

Carl Wiersema – Rider’s Girl Soccer

A 26-win season for the Lady Raiders was highlighted by an undefeated district championship. Wiersema led the program on a 19-match winning streak late in the year, recording 10 straight shutouts and outscoring opponents 91-6 in that span. Under his guidance, Rider once again qualified for the regional tournament. The Lady Raiders making their first appearance at regionals in five years, and they advanced to the regional final.

