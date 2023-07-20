WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Large School Female Athlete of the Year goes to Wichita Falls Lady Coyote Alinessa Salinas.

Alinessa Salinas – Wichita Falls High School

A threat to score every time she touches the ball, this Lady Coyote is arguably the best finisher in Texoma. Salinas smashed the Old High school record, scoring 45 goals this season – 11 more than the previous mark. Her 45 tallies make her the new WFISD record holder.

Salinas also broke a 26-year-old school record for goals in a single game, netting five against Burkburnett in February.

Salinas has verbally committed to play collegiately at Stephen F. Austin.

Other nominees for 2023 Large School Female Athlete of the Year:

Emilee Gordy – Graham High School

Just a sophomore, Gordy earned a silver medal at the UIL State Track and Field Meet. She tied her personal best, clearing five feet six inches in the high jump.

Gordy is a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court, with 158 kills for the Lady Blues.

She is also a presence on the basketball court averaging nearly six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. Gordy earned all-district recognition both on the court and in the classroom.

Kendall Toliver – Rider High School

Toliver received much deserved acclaim for her unique flip throw on the soccer field, finishing her senior season with 31 assists and eight goals, helping the Lady Raiders advance to the regional finals.

Serving as team captain for the Rider volleyball team, Toliver racked up 260 kills, 286 digs and 25 aces. She earned first team all-district honors and is heading to North Central Texas College to continue her playing career.

Toliver is also Rider’s top golfer, leading the Lady Raiders in scoring average.

