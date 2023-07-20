WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Large School Male Athlete of the Year goes to Hirschi Huskie Jamarion Carroll!

Carroll leaves Hirschi as one of the best athletes not only in school history, but arguably in WFISD history.

As a wide receiver on the football team, Carroll often faced double-teams in his senior campaign. He still caught 42 passes for 833 yards and 12 scores. Carroll averaged 19.8 yards per catch on his way to being named an all-state wide receiver by the Texas Sports Writers Association. This Texoma Talent will continue his football career at SMU.

On the basketball court, Carroll earned district offensive player of the year honors after averaging 10.5 points per game and leading the Huskies to the Class 4A regional tournament for a second straight year.

Carroll was also a part of Huskies’ history at the UIL State Track and Field meet. He ran the anchor leg of the 4×100 relay as the Huskies finished with a time of 41.79 seconds, a second-place finish and the program’s first relay medal since 1968.

Other nominees for 2023 Large School Male Athlete of the Year:

Ayden Ramirez – Wichita Falls High School

As a team captain on the football squad, the Coyotes defensive back earned all-district honors by making 56 tackles, breaking up 10 passes, and picking off four more. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.

Ramirez is heading to Henderson State to continue his football career.

His list of accolades for soccer includes all-district goalkeeper, all-state goalkeeper for the second straight year, and academic all-state. He posted 12 clean sheets and a .85 goals-against average as the Coyotes went three rounds deep in the playoffs.

Rylan Stringfellow – Burkburnett High School

As the Bulldogs’ most dangerous offensive weapon on the football field, Stringfellow caught 71 passes covering 976 yards while scoring 10 times. He finished his senior season with 1,225 all-purpose yards.

On defense, he made 53 tackles helping him earn district 4-4A utility player of the year.

Stringfellow also succeeded on the soccer pitch, scoring five goals and dishing out 14 assists earning him first team all-district honors.

Rylan also qualified for the regional track meet in the triple jump.

