The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards Next Level Athlete is Darion Chafin of Incarnate Word Football

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

When Texoma athletes leave our area, we’re not necessarily done covering them! That’s why we created the Next Level Athlete of the Year award. It goes to an athlete who has moved on to play collegiately or professionally.

The award for Next Level Athlete of the Year goes to Incarnate Word Football player Darion Chafin!



Darion Chafin – Incarnate Word Football (Burkburnett High School)

A former Burkburnett star, Chafin earned first team all-conference and third team All-American honors in his final season with the Cardinals. Chafin scored 18 times, averaging 88 receiving yards per game. His 8-catch, 166-yard, 3 touchdown performance lifted the Cardinals to a first-round playoff victory. His 262 receiving yards against Nevada set a new single-game school record.

The 2023 Nexstar Sports Award for Next Level Athlete of the Year goes to Darion Chafin

Other nominees for 2023 Next Level Athlete of the Year:

Marcus Foster – International Basketball (Hirschi High School)

Foster led the Basketball Champions League in scoring with 20.6 points per game on 55% shooting, 42% from beyond the arc. He led Rytas Vilnius to the Lithuanian Basketball League finals, a best-of-five series, hitting the game-winning shot with :02 left in game four to force a decisive game five.

Sophie “Shay” Williams – University of the Science & Arts of Oklahoma Softball (Vernon High School)

The former Vernon softball standout is now excelling in college. She was the Sooner Athletic Conference pitcher of the year and was named a NAIA first team all-american for the Drovers. As a sophomore, Williams went 24-8 while posting 10 shutouts, a no-hitter and a perfect game.

She struck out 252 batters in 223.1 innings with an impressive 1.35 ERA. Her efforts helped USAO advance to the NAIA World Series.