Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

Our courage award is named after former Midwestern State women’s basketball coach Noel Johnson. She earned the courage award during our inaugural Nexstar Sports Awards show back in 2019, and the annual award is now named in her honor.

The 2023 Noel Johnson Courage Award goes to Sierra Anderson.

Sierra Anderson was a star athlete at Wichita Falls High School and later Angelo State.



“Soccer was our first sport that she tried to play, ” Sierra’s mom, Tonya Anderson said. “The first team that she was on was called Blaze. She was about nine when she started playing soccer, and then when she got to junior high, she decided to play every sport that they would allow her to play. And then once she got to high school, she started out her freshman year trying to play every sport again. But of course, they run into each other. So she chose to just stick with soccer.”

Sierra Anderson didn’t just choose to play soccer, she chose to excel in soccer. Playing for Wichita Falls High School she earned Newcomer of the Year honors as a sophomore. Anderson’s junior and senior years she was the district offensive player of the year. It was while playing at Old High, Sierra made another decision.

“She wanted to continue to play soccer, but our finances weren’t there,” Tonya said. “So her biggest thing was to strive to get a scholarship. And that’s what she was determined to do, get a scholarship. When she signed, I was overwhelmed and grateful, so she ended up with a four-year scholarship.”

A four-year scholarship to Angelo State. For Sierra, some things wouldn’t change.

Whether it was a 10-minute drive across town or a three-and-a-half-hour drive to San Angelo, mom would be in the stands.

“Even in her high school games, she wanted me to be there, but she didn’t want me to embarrass her,” Tonya said. “In the beginning, I would sit down low and I will scream and scream and scream. And so after high school, she said, ‘Mom, you don’t have to do that anymore. I know you are there, but you don’t have to do all that screaming. Please don’t do that screaming in college’. But I continued it. It got to the point where I would sit up higher, so I felt like she couldn’t hear me, but I’d still be screaming. And she’s like, ‘I still can hear you. I can still hear you.’ And I said, how can you hear me over everybody? She said, ‘Mom, I know your voice.’ But I would always say. That’s my baby. Or go Sierra. Go, go, go. Sierra. I just wanted her to know how much I supported her, how much we supported her as the family, you know, whoever was there. Definitely, I was super proud of her and everything that she accomplished, whether it was sports or just in life, general goals. You know, I was just really proud of her.”

With her mother’s pride being heard by all in attendance, Sierra became one of the best players in program history at Angelo State.

Her name appears in the Rambelles record book 35 times. She twice led the ‘Belles in scoring, once in assists.

She holds the program record with 17 game-winning goals and she is fourth in school history with 32 goals.

But when Sierra walked off the ASU soccer field for the last time on November 15, 2015, she wanted her time as a Rambelle behind her.

“She was very humble, she didn’t want you to praise her outside of what she did,” Tonya said. “She didn’t want you to bring it up. For example, she played on a semi-pro team in San Angelo and the coach knew her from her playing on Angelo State, The Rebels, when he introduced her to his team, to the team, or because she was helping him, also coach his team. He had a junior high team, I think it was. He wanted to let them know how much she’s accomplished. You know, she could be doing pro, but she chose to stay here and teach and she’s willing to help me coach for, you know, for through soccer. And the day that he was going to do it, introduce her to the team. She pulled him over to the side and she said, don’t mention anything that I’ve done. I’m just here to help you coach. He said his bubble was just busted because he wanted them to understand how important, how much she’s done, how much she’s accomplished. And he didn’t he allowed her to just be Sierra.”

Sierra strove to make those around her better, a gift she took into her first-grade classroom as a teacher at Austin Elementary in San Angelo.

In 2021, she would receive news that brought her back to Wichita Falls.

Sierra was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. At the time that she was diagnosed, she was stage two. She started her treatments and she went from stage two to stage four within two months.

And so began Sierra’s treatment, as aggressive as she was on the soccer field.

“Within five days of her first treatment, she started losing her hair,” Tonya said. “She asked her dad to cut her hair for her, and he did. And of course, he’s bald. And so they took a lot of pictures together. Showing their heads.”

Fighting the toughest opponent of her life, Sierra often turned to the source of her strength, her dad.

“That’s her dad, her father’s very strong,” Tonya said. “She got that from him. As you can do. She got that from him. I was the crybaby in the family. I cry for everybody. And she would say that. ‘Mom, I’m not going to cry today. I’ll let you cry.’ She told us all the time she didn’t know how to be sick. She didn’t know how to show that she was hurting or that something was wrong. She was just Sierra.

Sierra’s battle with cancer came to an end on January 28, 2023.

“She was [an] amazing young lady that didn’t want the credit but deserved it,” Tonya said. “She deserved all the praise and anything that honored her. She deserves it. But she didn’t want it. She just wanted to be Sierra.”

