WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Play of the Year goes to Hirschi Huskie Jamarion Carrol for “The Human Joystick!”

The Human Joystick – Jamarion Carroll / Hirschi Football

It’s something straight out of a video game: a slant route, a reception and a spinning hurdle. Hirschi’s Jamarion Carroll left a would-be defender in the dust on a 90-yard touchdown.

The 2023 Nexstar Sports Award for Play of the Year goes to Jamarion Carroll for “The Human Joystick”

Other nominees for 2023 Play of the Year:

Kaden’s Kick Six – Kaden Jones / Rider Football

The final play of the first half was an untimed down, and Abilene Wylie attempted a 39-yard field goal. For Rider, it quickly turned into an opportunity for points on special teams. The try was short, fielded by Jones at the 1 yard line. He picked up a few blocks and tiptoed the near sideline. Kaden Jones with a house call, a 99 yard kick six!

Tolliver Flips Rider into Regionals – Kendall Toliver / Rider Girls Soccer

A stunning feat of athleticism, it looks more like gymnastics than soccer. Rider’s Kendall Toliver using her flip throw to score a goal in the biggest of moments. In the final five minutes of a scoreless draw in the Regional Quarterfinals, Toliver’s throw is tipped by the keeper, the ball grazing her fingertips and falling into the back of the net. It was a game-winner, in unconventional style, sending the Lady Raiders through to the regional tournament.