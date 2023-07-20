WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Robert Wilcox Golden Mic Award goes to Scott Weber. He played third base for the Rabbits’ team that advanced to the State Championship Game. Weber graduated from Bowie High School in 1981. He has spent the last 23 years calling games on the radio for The Rabbits.