WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Small School Coach of the Year goes to Holliday Football Coach Frank Johnson!

In the last of his 34 years of coaching football, Johnson led Holliday to a 19th consecutive district win, the third straight season the Eagles haven’t lost a district contest.

Last Fall Holliday outscored its opponents by over 23 points per game on the way to a state quarterfinal appearance, finishing the season 13-1.

The other nominees for 2023 Small School Coach of the Year:

Derek Winn – Holliday Girls Basketball

It was a historic season for the Lady Eagles as Winn guided his team to the first state title in program history. Holliday finished the year as Class 3A champions, with a school record 34 wins. They also won the programs first outright district title in 25 years.

Allison Bussey – Windthorst Volleyball

In her eighth season as head coach, Bussey led the Trojanettes to a 41-8 record.

The 41st win was a 5-set thriller over Lindsay, earning the program’s 14th state championship. Windthorst is now the winningest volleyball program in the state of Texas. Bussey was named Class 2A coach of the year by the Texas Sports Writers Association.