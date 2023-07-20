WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Small School Female Athlete of the Year goes to Holliday Lady Eagle Jalynn Bristow!

Jalynn Bristow – Holliday High School

The Holliday senior began the school year on the hardwood, playing volleyball for the Lady Eagles Regional Finalist team.

Come the winter season, Bristow dominated on the basketball court. She was named MVP of the Class 3A state championship game, leading the Lady Eagles to their first state title in program history. She scored 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the championship game.

During the regular season, Bristow averaged 25 points and 14 rebounds per game. She finished her high school career with 3,015 points, becoming just the fourth Texoma student-athlete to surpass the 3,000-point threshold.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball named Bristow 2023 Miss Texas basketball player of the year.

Other nominees for 2023 Small School Female Athlete of the Year:

Rylee Wolf – Windthorst High School

Wolf was a standout on the volleyball court, basketball court, and the diamond. She earned district MVP honors, and was also named MVP of the Trojanettes Class 2A state championship game with 24 kills and 17 digs in a five-set win over Lindsay. Her all-state season saw her rack up 508 kills, 432 digs and 254 assists.

During basketball season, Wolf averaged nine points and five boards per game.

In the Spring, her .533 batting average helped guide Windthorst three rounds deep in the playoffs. The Trojanettes’ senior also had 27 extra-base hits, knocking in 54 runs and she stole 15 bases.

Addison Lindemann – Holliday High School

In the Fall, Lindemann earned District MVP and Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) All-State Honors on the volleyball court with 502 kills and 211 digs.

The Holliday senior then played a key role as a rebounder and defensive presence on the Lady Eagles Class 3A State Champion basketball team.

On the softball diamond, the Midwestern State University signee was named district 7-3A offensive MVP and earned TGCA all-state honors, getting the job done at the plate and in the circle. She batted .578 with 20 extra-base hits and 40 runs batted in. Lindemann pitched her way to an 18-3 record with a 1.18 earned run average, striking out 202 batters while issuing just 17 walks.