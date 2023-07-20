WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Small School Male Athlete of the Year goes to Benjamin Mustang Grayson Rigdon!

Grayson Rigdon – Benjamin High School

For a second straight year, Rigdon was named the Class 1A football player of the year by the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association.

Rigdon led the Benjamin Mustangs to the Class 1A Division II State Championship, beating Loraine 68-20. In the title game, Rigdon ran for 255 yards and five touchdowns, he also had two touchdown passes covering 88 yards.

As for season-long stats, the Sophomore ran for 2,312 yards and 46 touchdowns and passed for 1,062 yards and 22 scores. All those numbers came in what equates to basically half a season, as Benjamin only played four quarters once. The Mustangs won by 45-point mercy rule in 14 of their 15 games.

Rigdon then led the Mustangs basketball team to the state semifinals, going 21-2.

He averaged over 40 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

The 2023 Nexstar Sports Award for Small School Male Athlete of the Year goes to Grayson Rigdon.

Other nominees for 2023 Small School Male Athlete of the Year:

Christian Coker – Midway High School

A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) All-State selection on the basketball court, Coker was the best in Texoma at the free throw line. On 182 of his 213 trips, he connected to the charity stripe, an 85.5% clip. He averaged 21 points per game for the Falcons.

Coker also returned to the UIL State Track & Field Meet for a third straight year, taking gold once again in the triple jump, earning a three-peat! He also brought home a gold medal in the long jump, a fourth-place finish in the 400m and a ninth-place finish in the 200m.

Coker was a regional qualifier on the golf course and a state qualifier in both tennis and cross country. Coker is also Midway’s Class of 2023 Valedictorian.

Kaleem Howard – Jacksboro High School

Howard burst onto the Texoma sports scene as a Junior, catching 51 passes for 784 yards and 14 of his 16 touchdowns. Howard earned first-team all-district honors at both wide receiver and defensive back.

On the diamond, Howard manned center field and hit leadoff for the Tigers. While batting .351, he used exceptional speed to steal 19 bases and score 35 times. Ten of his 33 hits went for extra bases. Howard was named defensive player of the year and earned first-team all-state honors.

At the UIL State Track & Field Meet, he brought home a bronze medal with a time of 38.78 seconds in the 300m hurdles.

The nominees for 2023 Small School Male Athlete of the Year are Christian Coker, Kaleem Howard and Grayson Rigdon