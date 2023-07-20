WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

We wanted to add an award this year to recognize the sports fan. We allowed fans to nominate a super fan from their community. It could be a student who paints their face and attends every sporting event. It could be a 99-year-old fan who sits in 99-degree heat to cheer on local athletes. The possibilities are endless but the one thing they all have in common is a love of the game.

Our first recipient of the Superfan award goes to Harvey Grandpa Kitches for Wichita Falls High School.