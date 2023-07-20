The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards Team of the Year is Windthorst Volleyball

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The award for Team of the Year goes to Windthorst Volleyball!

The Trojanettes now stand alone as the most decorated volleyball program in the state of Texas.

Windthorst won its 14th volleyball state championship with a thrilling five set victory over Lindsay. It was the Trojanettes’ 17th straight win, capping a 41-8 season.

Other nominees for 2023 Team of the Year:

Holliday Girls Basketball

The Lady Eagles made school history by going 34-3. The 34th win earned the program its first ever state championship. 30 of Holliday’s wins came by 10 points or more including the 3A title game, a 58-47 victory over the defending champs from Fairfield.

Vernon Tennis

In March, the Vernon tennis team celebrated the 20th anniversary of the program’s last state championship. They did so by winning the Texas Tennis Coaches Association State Tournament, capturing the program a seventh state title. Then in April, nine Lions qualified for the UIL State Tournament. Every one of them brought home medals: seven winning gold, and two earning silver.