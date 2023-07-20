The winner of the 2023 Nexstar Sports Award for Team Spirit is Rider Band

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

The 2023 Team Spirit Award goes to the Pride of the Raiders Marching Band!

Rider Band

Led by band director Loy Studer and drum major Sarah Johnson, the Pride of the Raiders is over 190 members strong. The band not only dominates on the field and in the stands, but they also excel in the classroom with senior members being granted $3.2 million in college scholarships this year.

From their outstanding musical performances to their academic excellence, the Pride of the Raiders has added to its legacy of success and commitment to Rider High School.

Other nominees for the 2023 Team Spirit Award:

Jacksboro Cheer

For the third time in four years, the Jacksboro Cheerleading Team was crowned UIL State Champions. The Class 3A DII champions scored over 90 points, nearly five points ahead of the second-place team for the second straight year. This marks the sixth consecutive time Jacksboro has earned a top-five finish at state.

Nocona Mascot

Just a freshman, Tinley Cable immediately made her mark as the Nocona Indians mascot. She brought ringing energy to athletic events as well as other school and city functions, around 100 events in all. She earned several superior ribbons for performances at cheer camp, earning the Unity Award and the Pin It Forward Award, both spotlighting her leadership skills. And to top it off, for the second straight year Cable was named an all-American mascot by the National Cheerleaders Association.