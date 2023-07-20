Jeff Ray was inducted into the 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

Jeff Ray is an Archer City legend, earning honors such as best all-around and class favorite. On the basketball court, things were no different. Ray earned all-state and all-American honors.

His senior season, he set the Archer City single-game scoring record with 55 points.

He briefly left Texoma for two years to play college ball, but in 1982 he transferred to Midwestern State University.

As a senior at MSU, he led the Indians to 25 wins, a district championship and an appearance in the NAIA national tournament. His 103 assists and 85% free throw shooting led the team.

In 1984, his MSU coaching career began. First he was a graduate assistant for the women’s basketball team, then he became a men’s basketball assistant. In 1992 he landed his first head coaching job, where he took over the women’s program. Two years later he became head coach of the men’s team, where he served two stints adding up to 12 seasons. Most recently, Ray has spent the past 17 years serving as the University’s head golf coach.

Ray has spent 38 of the last 41 years wearing maroon and gold.

As a head basketball coach with 280 wins and just 135 losses, he’s a two-time Lone Star Conference coach of the year and his teams won four conference titles. In both years he coached the MSU women’s basketball team, they appeared in the NAIA National Tournament.

In 17 seasons on the links, his golf teams have combined for five conference titles and 39 tournament wins.