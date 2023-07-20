Jerry Fouts was inducted into the 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards Hall of Fame

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

Jerry Fouts was inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2023

In 1949, Wichita Falls Coyote Jerry Fouts was the talk of the state. He led Old High to a dominating 34-13 win over Austin in the state championship game.

Fouts was named the Most Outstanding Texas Schoolboy, the most prestigious honor of his era.

He followed that up in 1950 by leading the Coyotes to another state title, this time a nail-biting 14-13 win over Austin High School.

In that game, Fouts caught a touchdown pass and kicked two extra points.

He received a scholarship to attend the University of Oklahoma and play for legendary coach Bud Wilkinson and the dominant Sooners. Fouts turned down the offer, serving two years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.

After his service, Fouts returned to Wichita Falls where he attended Midwestern State University.



In 1955, he was drafted by the Chicago Bears, where he played two seasons.

Fouts played for NFL Hall of Fame Coach George Halas, while playing alongside two of the most prominent athletes of the era, George Blanda and Harlon Hill.