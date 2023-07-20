WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards were held on July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on the campus of Midwestern State University.

Four local athletes/coaches were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame, while 17 special awards were presented to Texoma Talent.

Lindy Berry was inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2023

Lindy Berry was not once, but twice named the Texas High School Player of the Year. With his speed, elusiveness, and passing accuracy, he led the Coyotes to the state semifinals in 1945.

TCU Head Coach Dutch Meyer recruited Berry to Fort Worth where he became a star for the Horned Frogs.

Berry was twice named to the all-southwest conference team, racking up 4,083 all-purpose yards, a TCU record which stood for 38 years.

Berry actively holds the record for most career punt return yards with 1,372, a record which has now stood for 74 years.

In 1946, he was the Horned Frogs’ leading rusher. From 1947 to 1949, Berry led the Horned Frogs in passing, completing 198 passes.

In ’49, he was fourth in the nation in all-purpose yards, receiving all-American honors.

Berry was drafted 89th overall by the San Francisco 49ers, but chose to play professionally in the Canadian Football League for the Edmonton Eskimos.

He was named the West Division MVP in 1950, leading the Eskimos to the semifinals of the Grey Cup.